Iran says it arrested 21,000 'suspects' during the 12-day war with Israel

Middle East News
12-08-2025 | 09:21
High views
2min
Iran says it arrested 21,000 'suspects' during the 12-day war with Israel

Iranian police arrested as many as 21,000 "suspects" during the country's 12-day war with Israel in June, a law enforcement spokesperson said on Tuesday, according to state media.

Following Israeli air strikes that began on June 13, Iranian security forces began a campaign of widespread arrests accompanied by an intensified street presence based around checkpoints and "public reports" whereby citizens were called upon to report on any individuals they thought were acting suspiciously.

"There was a 41% increase in calls by the public, which led to the arrest of 21,000 suspects during the 12-day war," police spokesperson Saeid Montazerolmahdi said. He did not say what those arrested were suspected of, but Tehran has spoken before of people passing on information that may have helped direct the Israeli attacks.

The Israel-Iran conflict has also led to an accelerated rate of deportations for Afghan migrants believed to be illegally in Iran, with aid agencies reporting that local authorities had also accused some Afghan nationals of spying for Israel.

"Law enforcement rounded up 2,774 illegal migrants and discovered 30 special security cases by examining their phones. 261 suspects of espionage and 172 people accused of unauthorized filming were also arrested," the spokesperson added.
 
Reuters

Australia's Albanese says Netanyahu 'in denial' over suffering in Gaza
Hundreds evacuated in northwestern Turkey as authorities fight wildfires
