Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
14-08-2025 | 03:39
The Israeli army announced that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen at dawn on Thursday. Yemen is the country from which Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missile attacks on Israel in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the army said, “A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.”
It added that “in accordance with protocol, sirens were not activated.”
