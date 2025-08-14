Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

14-08-2025 | 03:39
Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli army announced that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen at dawn on Thursday. Yemen is the country from which Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missile attacks on Israel in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the army said, “A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.”

It added that “in accordance with protocol, sirens were not activated.”

