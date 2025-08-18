News
Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access
Middle East News
18-08-2025 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access
Iran will continue talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog and the two sides will probably have another round of negotiations in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told state media on Monday.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have been unable to access Iran's nuclear sites since Israel and the U.S. bombed them during a 12-day war in June, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain his top priority.
"We had talks (with the IAEA) last week. These talks will continue and there will be another round of talks between Iran and the agency probably in the coming days," Baghaei said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
IAEA
Access
Nuclear
Inspection
Next
Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce plan: AFP
Amnesty International says Israel is ‘deliberately’ starving Gaza's Palestinians
Previous
