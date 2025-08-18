Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access

Middle East News
18-08-2025 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access

Iran will continue talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog and the two sides will probably have another round of negotiations in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told state media on Monday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have been unable to access Iran's nuclear sites since Israel and the U.S. bombed them during a 12-day war in June, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain his top priority.

"We had talks (with the IAEA) last week. These talks will continue and there will be another round of talks between Iran and the agency probably in the coming days," Baghaei said.


Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

IAEA

Access

Nuclear

Inspection

LBCI Next
Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce plan: AFP
Amnesty International says Israel is ‘deliberately’ starving Gaza's Palestinians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-28

Iran says it might accept American IAEA inspectors if nuclear deal with US is reached

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-20

Israel says 'external pressure will not divert' it after UK pauses trade talks

LBCI
World News
2025-06-25

Trump says US will hold talks with Iran 'next week'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Iran says nuclear talks with US 'meaningless' after Israel attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

WFP: Over half of Syria’s population faces food insecurity, nearly 3 million at risk of severe hunger

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35

Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce plan: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:06

Amnesty International says Israel is ‘deliberately’ starving Gaza's Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Suicide bomber detonates explosive belt in Syria's Aleppo, no other casualties: State TV

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-16

From 1993 to today: Hezbollah and the politics of protests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-06

Beirut Airport sees sharp rise in passenger traffic in July 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-24

Interior Minister highlights security and unity as municipal elections begin

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between rumors and reality: Lebanese Army on guard after reports of plot to kidnap soldiers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between rumors and reality: Lebanese Army on guard after reports of plot to kidnap soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Speaker Berri to Al Arabiya: No decision on Hezbollah without Israeli compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The weapons question: Will Hezbollah's allies stick or shift?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More