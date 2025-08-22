Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support

22-08-2025 | 12:21
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran will continue to support Hezbollah as it has in the past, describing the group as “a strategic asset for Lebanon.”

Larijani added that the resistance movement in the region represents a “strategic advantage,” stressing that Iran needs Hezbollah’s support just as the group needs Iran’s.

Addressing Lebanon’s political situation, Larijani said the country’s internal issues should be resolved through dialogue. He emphasized that Iran does not impose decisions on Hezbollah, which he described as “mature and capable of making its own choices.”

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Ali Larijani

Iran

Tehran

Hezbollah

Lebanon

