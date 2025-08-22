News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support
Middle East News
22-08-2025 | 12:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran will continue to support Hezbollah as it has in the past, describing the group as “a strategic asset for Lebanon.”
Larijani added that the resistance movement in the region represents a “strategic advantage,” stressing that Iran needs Hezbollah’s support just as the group needs Iran’s.
Addressing Lebanon’s political situation, Larijani said the country’s internal issues should be resolved through dialogue. He emphasized that Iran does not impose decisions on Hezbollah, which he described as “mature and capable of making its own choices.”
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Ali Larijani
Iran
Tehran
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Next
Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested following clashes
Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-13
Iran respects Lebanon’s internal decisions, pledges help if requested, says Ali Larijani
Lebanon News
2025-08-13
Iran respects Lebanon’s internal decisions, pledges help if requested, says Ali Larijani
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Hamas demands opening of Gaza crossings after UN famine declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Hamas demands opening of Gaza crossings after UN famine declaration
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:04
Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:04
Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'
0
Middle East News
09:24
Iran says to hold nuclear talks with Europeans next week
Middle East News
09:24
Iran says to hold nuclear talks with Europeans next week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
0
World News
08:53
FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser
World News
08:53
FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser
0
World News
08:57
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
World News
08:57
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
2
Lebanon News
09:47
Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing
Lebanon News
09:47
Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
4
Lebanon News
08:46
South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints
Lebanon News
08:46
South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints
5
Lebanon Economy
02:37
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:37
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
6
Variety and Tech
06:39
From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more
Variety and Tech
06:39
From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
8
Lebanon News
07:27
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Lebanon News
07:27
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More