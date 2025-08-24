Iran will not be 'obedient' to US demands: Supreme Leader

Middle East News
24-08-2025 | 06:43
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Iran will not be &#39;obedient&#39; to US demands: Supreme Leader
Iran will not be 'obedient' to US demands: Supreme Leader

Iran will stand strongly against the United States wanting to make Tehran 'obedient', the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in comments carried by state media on Sunday.

"Those who threaten us to have direct negotiations with the U.S. only see appearances in my opinion ... the issue is unsolvable," Khamenei said.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

US

Demands

Supreme Leader

