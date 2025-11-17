Russia says seized three more villages across eastern Ukraine

17-11-2025 | 04:41
Russia says seized three more villages across eastern Ukraine

The Russian army seized three more villages across eastern Ukraine, the defense ministry in Moscow said Monday, the latest in its grinding advance.

Moscow said its troops had captured the settlements of Gai in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Platonivka in the Donetsk region, and Dvorichanske in the Kharkiv region.

