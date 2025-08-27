Iran says killed 13 militants in restive southeast

Middle East News
27-08-2025 | 03:27
High views
Iran says killed 13 militants in restive southeast
Iran says killed 13 militants in restive southeast

Iranian forces have killed 13 militants in a raid in the restive southeast, state media reported Wednesday, adding they were members of a group suspected of a recent deadly attack on police.

"So far, 13 terrorists have been killed and a number of others arrested" in Sistan-Baluchistan province, the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by state television.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Militants

Raid

Attack

Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

