Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade

Lebanon News
08-10-2025 | 07:19
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
0min
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla requested Lebanon’s support for a draft resolution that Cuba plans to submit again at the United Nations General Assembly at the end of October.

The Cuban foreign minister conveyed in a message delivered by Cuba’s ambassador to Lebanon, Jorge León Cruz, that the resolution calls for an end to the economic, trade, and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and ways to further develop them.

Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam
