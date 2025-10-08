News
US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
08-10-2025 | 06:18
Qatar's prime minister and Turkish delegates will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators in Egypt on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
Israel and Hamas are holding indirect negotiations in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, based on a 20-point plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump last month.
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani, Turkey's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Trump's special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are all due to attend the talks.
"There's a real chance that we could do something," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, adding that US negotiators were also involved in the talks.
"I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It's something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately."
Trump said the United States would do "everything possible to make sure everyone adheres to the deal" if Hamas and Israel do agree on a ceasefire.
AFP
