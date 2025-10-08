Gold price breaks $4,000 an ounce for first time

The price of gold broke above $4,000 for the first time on Wednesday as investors rushed into the safe haven amid concerns about a range of issues including the U.S. government shutdown, while expectations for U.S. interest rate cuts added to its allure.



The precious metal struck $4,000.01 an ounce in early Asian trade -- having risen more than 50 percent since the start of the year –- with traders also eyeing French political turmoil and uncertainty over the global economic outlook.



AFP