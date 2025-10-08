Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa compound

08-10-2025 | 08:09
Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister&#39;s &#39;storming&#39; of Al-Aqsa compound
Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa compound

Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday a visit by Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, to the Al-Aqsa compound, a disputed area in occupied east Jerusalem home to Islam's third-holiest site that is also Judaism's holiest place.
Riyadh voiced its "condemnation of the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli officials and settlers under the protection of the occupation forces, reiterating its strongest condemnation of the continued attacks on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Itamar Ben Gvir

Al-Aqsa Mosque

