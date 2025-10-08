News
Turkey urges Kurdish forces to abandon 'separatist agenda' after Syria deal
08-10-2025 | 11:35
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) must abandon its "separatist agenda," a day after the group's leader and Syria's government announced a ceasefire.
At a press conference in Ankara alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan said the Syrian leadership could now fight Islamic State on its own in the country, meaning foreign states must change their approach on the matter.
Syria's defence minister and SDF's commander said on Tuesday they had agreed a comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts in northern and northeastern Syria.
Reuters
Turkey
Hakan Fidan
Kurds
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
