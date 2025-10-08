Jordan's King Abdullah II hailed American-Jordanian scientist Omar Yaghi for winning the Nobel Prize in chemistry, along with two other researchers, on Wednesday.



Yaghi was born into a family of Palestinian refugees in Jordan. He won the award together with Susumu Kitagawa of Japan and UK-born Richard Robson for their discoveries on metal–organic frameworks (MOFs).



"Proud of Jordanian scientist Professor Omar Yaghi, for winning the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. His achievement is Jordan's pride, and adds to Jordanians' record of excellence in all fields, at home and abroad, proving they can make a difference wherever they are," the king wrote on X.



