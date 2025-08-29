Germany tells nationals to leave Iran, fearing retaliation over sanctionsc

29-08-2025 | 04:18
Germany tells nationals to leave Iran, fearing retaliation over sanctionsc
Germany tells nationals to leave Iran, fearing retaliation over sanctionsc

Germany has told its nationals to leave Iran and refrain from travelling there to avoid getting caught in retaliatory acts by Tehran over Germany's role in triggering U.N. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

Britain, France and Germany on Thursday launched a 30-day process to re-impose U.N. sanctions on Iran over its disputed nuclear program, a step likely to stoke tensions two months after Israel and the United States bombed Iran.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Germany

Nationals

Iran

Retaliation

Sanctions

