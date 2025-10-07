Syrian defense minister and SDF commander agree to immediate ceasefire: Ministry

Middle East News
07-10-2025 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian defense minister and SDF commander agree to immediate ceasefire: Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian defense minister and SDF commander agree to immediate ceasefire: Ministry

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and SDF commander General Mazloum Abdi agreed on Tuesday to a comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts in northern and north-eastern Syria, the defense ministry said.

The truce is effective immediately, the ministry added.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Defense

Minister

SDF

Commander

Ceasefire

Ministry

Qatar says Israel should have already ceased fire under Trump plan for Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:24

Syrian army and SDF reach ceasefire deal in Aleppo city following clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanese army remains a symbol of hope and stability, says Lebanon’s Defense Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

Qatar says Israel should have already ceased fire under Trump plan for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

US envoy Witkoff to lead delegation joining Gaza talks Wednesday: Egypt FM

LBCI
Middle East News
06:27

Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
03:57

Two revolutionary guards killed in attack in western Iran: State media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:38

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Papua New Guinea: GFZ

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

Qatar says Israel should have already ceased fire under Trump plan for Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-25

Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More