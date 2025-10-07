News
Syrian defense minister and SDF commander agree to immediate ceasefire: Ministry
Middle East News
07-10-2025 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian defense minister and SDF commander agree to immediate ceasefire: Ministry
Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and SDF commander General Mazloum Abdi agreed on Tuesday to a comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts in northern and north-eastern Syria, the defense ministry said.
The truce is effective immediately, the ministry added.
Reuters
