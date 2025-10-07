Qatar says Israel should have already ceased fire under Trump plan for Gaza

07-10-2025 | 07:07
LBCI
Qatar says Israel should have already ceased fire under Trump plan for Gaza
Qatar says Israel should have already ceased fire under Trump plan for Gaza

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that Israel should have ceased operations in Gaza already in line with U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan.

"We await the outcomes of the negotiations in the coming days regarding the ceasefire. This question should be directed first to the Israeli occupation government. It was supposed to actually cease fire if the statements made by the prime minister there regarding adherence to the Trump plan were true," Majed al-Ansari told reporters in Doha.


Hamas says working to overcome obstacles to reach deal meeting Palestinians’ aspirations
US envoy Witkoff to lead delegation joining Gaza talks Wednesday: Egypt FM
