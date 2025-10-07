Qatar PM to join Gaza peace talks in Egypt: Foreign ministry

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will attend the ongoing Gaza peace talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.



Sheikh Mohammed's "participation in the meetings... comes at a critical stage of the talks, reaffirming the determination of the mediators to reach an agreement that would bring an end to the catastrophic war in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said Tuesday on X.



AFP