Qatar PM to join Gaza peace talks in Egypt: Foreign ministry

Middle East News
07-10-2025 | 14:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar PM to join Gaza peace talks in Egypt: Foreign ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar PM to join Gaza peace talks in Egypt: Foreign ministry

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will attend the ongoing Gaza peace talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.

Sheikh Mohammed's "participation in the meetings... comes at a critical stage of the talks, reaffirming the determination of the mediators to reach an agreement that would bring an end to the catastrophic war in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said Tuesday on X.

AFP

Middle East News

peace

talks

Egypt:

Foreign

ministry

LBCI Next
Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators
Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump’s Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05

Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05

Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

US envoy Witkoff to lead delegation joining Gaza talks Wednesday: Egypt FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:17

Syrian defense minister and SDF commander agree to immediate ceasefire: Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

Qatar says Israel should have already ceased fire under Trump plan for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

US envoy Witkoff to lead delegation joining Gaza talks Wednesday: Egypt FM

LBCI
Middle East News
06:27

Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

US envoy Witkoff to lead delegation joining Gaza talks Wednesday: Egypt FM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-26

Gaza aid flotilla set to head east from Greece despite Israeli warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More