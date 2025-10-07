US envoy Witkoff to lead delegation joining Gaza talks Wednesday: Egypt FM

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-10-2025 | 06:51
High views
US envoy Witkoff to lead delegation joining Gaza talks Wednesday: Egypt FM
US envoy Witkoff to lead delegation joining Gaza talks Wednesday: Egypt FM

A U.S. delegation led by presidential envoy Steve Witkoff will join talks aimed at a truce in Gaza and hostage and prisoner exchange on Wednesday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.

In a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Abdelatty said Tuesday he and Johann Wadephul "had a long conversation with Steve Witkoff, who is expected in Egypt in the coming hours."



AFP
 
