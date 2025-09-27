US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled

Lebanon News
27-09-2025 | 15:12
High views
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel contains conditions that have not been fulfilled, noting that both sides accuse each other of violating the deal while failing to engage in direct dialogue.

Barrack stressed that the United States is not a guarantor of the ceasefire and supports any Lebanese initiative aimed at maintaining an independent national decision. 

He added that if the Lebanese aspire to build a unified state with a single national army, they must move toward disarming Hezbollah to prevent the risk of another civil war.

Lebanon News

US

Envoy

Tom Barrack

Al Jazeera

Ceasefire

Israel

Lebanon

Conditions

Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
