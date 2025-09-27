News
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
27-09-2025 | 15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel contains conditions that have not been fulfilled, noting that both sides accuse each other of violating the deal while failing to engage in direct dialogue.
Barrack stressed that the United States is not a guarantor of the ceasefire and supports any Lebanese initiative aimed at maintaining an independent national decision.
He added that if the Lebanese aspire to build a unified state with a single national army, they must move toward disarming Hezbollah to prevent the risk of another civil war.
US
Envoy
Tom Barrack
Al Jazeera
Ceasefire
Israel
Lebanon
Conditions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Middle East News
2025-09-17
Hamas official Ghazi Hamad appears on Al Jazeera after Israel strike on Doha
Middle East News
2025-09-17
Hamas official Ghazi Hamad appears on Al Jazeera after Israel strike on Doha
Middle East News
2025-08-24
US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios
Middle East News
2025-08-24
US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
World News
2025-09-17
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
World News
2025-09-17
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
06:54
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
Lebanon News
06:54
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
