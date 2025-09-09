Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi strongly condemned what he described as Israel's "cowardly" attack on Qatar in a post on X, saying it is a blatant violation of international law.



Kuwait expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal aggression faced by the sisterly State of Qatar at the hands of the unjust Israeli forces, the foreign ministry said on X.



The UAE also condemned Israeli attack on Doha, and called it 'blatant and cowardly,' the UAE Foreign Ministry said.







Reuters