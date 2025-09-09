Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, on Tuesday condemned Israel's targeting of its ally's leaders in the Qatari capital Doha.



Israel's "targeting of a meeting of leaders of... Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha, is a blatant criminal act that violates all human standards and values, as well as the most basic international laws and norms," Islamic Jihad said in a statement.







AFP