News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war
Middle East News
11-09-2025 | 15:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that enriched nuclear material remained "under the rubble" of facilities damaged during the recent war with Israel.
In a televised interview, Araghchi said "all of our material is... under the rubble of the bombed facilities", adding that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was assessing the condition and accessibility of the material in order to submit a report to the country's Supreme National Security Council.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Foreign Minister
Nuclear
Israel
War
Next
Qatar says funeral to be held Thursday for people killed in Israeli strike
Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Iran's underground Natanz site hit during Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Iran's underground Natanz site hit during Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog
0
Middle East News
2025-08-12
Iran says it arrested 21,000 'suspects' during the 12-day war with Israel
Middle East News
2025-08-12
Iran says it arrested 21,000 'suspects' during the 12-day war with Israel
0
World News
2025-09-10
UN nuclear watchdog says new deal with Iran covers 'all facilities'
World News
2025-09-10
UN nuclear watchdog says new deal with Iran covers 'all facilities'
0
Middle East News
2025-06-26
Khamenei says Israel 'almost collapsed' under Iran's strikes
Middle East News
2025-06-26
Khamenei says Israel 'almost collapsed' under Iran's strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
0
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
0
Middle East News
04:59
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha: Israel's KAN
Middle East News
04:59
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha: Israel's KAN
0
Middle East News
03:58
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Middle East News
03:58
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
UNIFIL Commander tours South Lebanon, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
UNIFIL Commander tours South Lebanon, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses
3
Lebanon News
10:00
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
Lebanon News
10:00
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
4
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
5
Lebanon News
13:10
PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal
Lebanon News
13:10
PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks
7
Lebanon Economy
11:21
IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month
Lebanon Economy
11:21
IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month
8
Lebanon News
13:20
Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20
Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More