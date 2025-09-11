Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

11-09-2025 | 15:31
Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that enriched nuclear material remained "under the rubble" of facilities damaged during the recent war with Israel.

In a televised interview, Araghchi said "all of our material is... under the rubble of the bombed facilities", adding that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was assessing the condition and accessibility of the material in order to submit a report to the country's Supreme National Security Council.

Middle East News

Iran

Foreign Minister

Nuclear

Israel

War

