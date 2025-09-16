UN rights chief says 'evidence mounting' of 'genocide' in Gaza

The United Nations rights chief said Tuesday evidence of a "genocide" unfolding in Gaza was mounting, as Israel scaled up its offensive in the Palestinian territory with a ground assault on Gaza City.



"We see the piling up of war crime after war crime after war crime, of crime against humanity, and potentially even more," Volker Turk told AFP and Reuters, adding: "It's for the court to decide whether it's genocide or not, and we see the evidence mounting."



AFP