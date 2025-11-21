Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

World News
21-11-2025 | 07:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

The leaders of Germany, France and Britain agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Friday that Ukrainian forces must remain capable of defending the country's sovereignty, according to a German government spokesperson.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured Zelensky of their continued and full support for Ukraine on the path to a lasting and just peace, said the spokesperson.

The four heads of state and government also welcomed the United States' efforts to end the war in Ukraine, in particular the commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and the willingness to provide Ukraine with solid security guarantees, he said.



Reuters 
 

World News

Germany

France

UK

Leaders

US

Ukraine

Plan

Zelensky

LBCI Next
Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites
Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-27

Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media

LBCI
World News
2025-10-09

Ukraine delegation in US next week for talks on sanctions, energy: Zelensky

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-16

Syria announces plan with Jordan, US to restore calm in Druze-majority Sweida

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:12

Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace

LBCI
World News
07:53

Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites

LBCI
World News
06:31

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

LBCI
World News
05:55

Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:42

Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

LBCI
World News
07:53

Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-15

Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

LBCI
Middle East News
11:43

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:18

Lebanon's fuel prices increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More