Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

The leaders of Germany, France and Britain agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Friday that Ukrainian forces must remain capable of defending the country's sovereignty, according to a German government spokesperson.



French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured Zelensky of their continued and full support for Ukraine on the path to a lasting and just peace, said the spokesperson.



The four heads of state and government also welcomed the United States' efforts to end the war in Ukraine, in particular the commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and the willingness to provide Ukraine with solid security guarantees, he said.







Reuters