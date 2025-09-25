Israel police arrest man for threatening to kill Netanyahu

Middle East News
25-09-2025 | 07:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel police arrest man for threatening to kill Netanyahu
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel police arrest man for threatening to kill Netanyahu

Israeli police said on Thursday they had arrested a man for threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Police said that just before the Jewish New Year holiday began on Monday evening, a man in his forties from the southern town of Kiryat Gat walked into the local police station saying he would kill Netanyahu.

"The suspect told officers that he planned to purchase a firearm and shoot the Prime Minister three times," police said.

The man was arrested and an indictment against him is expected to be filed on Thursday. Police are aiming to keep the man in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Police

Iran says US claims about nuclear talks are untrue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-16

ICC judges reject Israel's request to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

LBCI
World News
2025-08-09

UK police arrest 150 under anti-terror laws for Palestine Action support

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-17

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-22

Three police killed, 19 wounded in arrest of Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Iran says US claims about nuclear talks are untrue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

French jihadist Adrien Guihal to be tried in Iraq: Source close to probe

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20

Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

FM Rajji holds key meetings at UN: Discusses Lebanon’s security and regional ties with Armenia, Ireland, and Cyprus

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Macron recognizes 'State of Palestine' in interest of 'peace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More