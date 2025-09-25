Israel police arrest man for threatening to kill Netanyahu

Israeli police said on Thursday they had arrested a man for threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Police said that just before the Jewish New Year holiday began on Monday evening, a man in his forties from the southern town of Kiryat Gat walked into the local police station saying he would kill Netanyahu.



"The suspect told officers that he planned to purchase a firearm and shoot the Prime Minister three times," police said.



The man was arrested and an indictment against him is expected to be filed on Thursday. Police are aiming to keep the man in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.



