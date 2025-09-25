Iran says US claims about nuclear talks are untrue

U.S. claims to be talking to Iran with a view to negotiations over its nuclear policy are untrue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Thursday.



“America’s claim of a desire for diplomacy is nothing but deception and blatant contradiction; one cannot simultaneously bomb a country while engaging in diplomatic negotiations and speak of diplomacy,” he said on X after U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff said Washington was talking to Iran with a desire to negotiate.



Reuters