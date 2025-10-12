News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Middle East News
12-10-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters Sunday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia intervened to mediate after a shooting exchange between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Saturday evening.
Reuters
Middle East News
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Mediation
Afghanistan
Pakistan
Shooting
Next
Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday
0
World News
08:46
Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call
World News
08:46
Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call
0
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
0
Middle East News
05:59
Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Middle East News
05:59
Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
3
Lebanon News
01:39
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:39
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:25
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
Lebanon News
04:25
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee
6
Lebanon News
07:57
UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says
Lebanon News
07:57
UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says
7
Lebanon News
12:32
Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM
Lebanon News
12:32
Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:38
Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:38
Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More