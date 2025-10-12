Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Middle East News
12-10-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters Sunday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia intervened to mediate after a shooting exchange between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Saturday evening.

Reuters

Middle East News

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Mediation

Afghanistan

Pakistan

Shooting

LBCI Next
Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday

LBCI
World News
08:46

Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10

Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21

Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

LBCI
Middle East News
05:59

Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:38

Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More