US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says
World News
19-09-2025 | 14:11
Venezuela's defense minister on Friday accused the United States of waging an "undeclared war" in the Caribbean, where Washington has deployed warships and blown up alleged drug boats in recent weeks.
"It is an undeclared war, and you can already see how people, whether or not they are drug traffickers, have been executed in the Caribbean Sea," Vladimir Padrino Lopez said as he reported on Venezuelan military exercises in response to the "military threat."
AFP
World News
Venezuela
United States
Caribbean
Washington
