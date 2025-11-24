News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US urges EU to make tech rules 'balanced' to secure lower steel duties
World News
24-11-2025 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US urges EU to make tech rules 'balanced' to secure lower steel duties
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urged the European Union on Monday to take a "balanced approach" to digital regulation in order to secure an agreement to lower steel tariffs.
Speaking after meeting EU trade ministers in Brussels along with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Lutnick said: "If they can come up with that balanced approach, which I think they can, then we will together with them handle the steel and aluminium issues."
AFP
World News
United States
Commerce
Howard Lutnick
European Union
Steel
Tariffs
Next
Suicide attack on Pakistan border police kills three: Official
Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-01
EU plans to broaden, sharply raise steel tariffs
World News
2025-10-01
EU plans to broaden, sharply raise steel tariffs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
0
World News
2025-09-05
EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP
World News
2025-09-05
EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP
0
Middle East News
2025-11-14
Cyprus urges Turkey to drop two-state demand to advance EU bid
Middle East News
2025-11-14
Cyprus urges Turkey to drop two-state demand to advance EU bid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:19
Sudan's RSF paramilitaries declare unilateral three-month ceasefire
World News
14:19
Sudan's RSF paramilitaries declare unilateral three-month ceasefire
0
World News
13:51
US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey
World News
13:51
US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey
0
World News
13:37
US pressed Ukraine to accept deal at Geneva talks: AFP
World News
13:37
US pressed Ukraine to accept deal at Geneva talks: AFP
0
World News
13:02
Trump touts 'extremely strong' US-China relations after Xi call
World News
13:02
Trump touts 'extremely strong' US-China relations after Xi call
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-23
Israeli drone strikes vehicle in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2025-11-23
Israeli drone strikes vehicle in Aita al-Shaab
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
0
Lebanon News
00:21
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
00:21
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional
Lebanon News
04:45
Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional
2
Lebanon News
00:21
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
00:21
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
4
Lebanon News
00:30
Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
00:30
Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
7
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
8
Lebanon News
02:46
Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai
Lebanon News
02:46
Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More