US urges EU to make tech rules 'balanced' to secure lower steel duties

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urged the European Union on Monday to take a "balanced approach" to digital regulation in order to secure an agreement to lower steel tariffs.



Speaking after meeting EU trade ministers in Brussels along with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Lutnick said: "If they can come up with that balanced approach, which I think they can, then we will together with them handle the steel and aluminium issues."



AFP



