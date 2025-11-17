China expresses readiness to support security and stability in Syria

17-11-2025 | 03:35



China said on Monday it is ready to contribute to Syria’s security and stability and will consider taking part in rebuilding the country’s economy.

The statement came after the Chinese foreign minister met his Syrian counterpart in Beijing.

Reuters

