Jordan parliament passes law reinstating conscription

Middle East News
17-11-2025 | 11:19
High views
Jordan parliament passes law reinstating conscription
0min
Jordan parliament passes law reinstating conscription

Jordan’s parliament on Monday voted in favor of a law reinstating conscription for men from early next year, decades after compulsory military service ended, state media reported.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II in August announced the reinstatement of conscription – repealed in 1991 – to “prepare young men to be ready to serve the country and defend it.”

The government then referred the low to parliament for a vote.


AFP
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
