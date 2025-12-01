President to consider Israel's 'best interests' on Netanyahu pardon

01-12-2025 | 08:05
President to consider Israel&#39;s &#39;best interests&#39; on Netanyahu pardon
President to consider Israel's 'best interests' on Netanyahu pardon

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Monday he would only think about what is in Israel's "best interests" when he considers Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a pardon on corruption charges.

The issue is "clearly provoking debate and is deeply unsettling for many people in the country, across different communities," Herzog said in a statement.

"I will consider solely the best interests of the State of Israel and Israeli society," he added.


