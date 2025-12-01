News
President to consider Israel's 'best interests' on Netanyahu pardon
01-12-2025 | 08:05
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Monday he would only think about what is in Israel's "best interests" when he considers Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a pardon on corruption charges.
The issue is "clearly provoking debate and is deeply unsettling for many people in the country, across different communities," Herzog said in a statement.
"I will consider solely the best interests of the State of Israel and Israeli society," he added.
AFP
