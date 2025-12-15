News
At least 37 people killed in flash floods in Morocco
Middle East News
15-12-2025 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 37 people killed in flash floods in Morocco
At least 37 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains on Sunday in Morocco's Atlantic coastal province of Safi, 330 kilometres (205 miles) south of the capital Rabat, Morocco's state-run 2M TV reported on Monday.
Fourteen people were receiving medical care after the floods, it added, citing local authorities.
One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, sweeping away cars and cutting off many roads in surrounding areas, as rescue efforts continued, it reported.
Reuters
Middle East News
Morocco
Rabat
Morocco
Floods
Next
Yemen's main separatist group says it launched military operation in Abyan
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
Previous
