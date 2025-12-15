At least 37 people killed in flash floods in Morocco

15-12-2025 | 04:32
At least 37 people killed in flash floods in Morocco
At least 37 people killed in flash floods in Morocco

At least 37 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains on Sunday in Morocco's Atlantic coastal province of Safi, 330 kilometres (205 miles) south of the capital Rabat, Morocco's state-run 2M TV reported on Monday.

Fourteen people were receiving medical care after the floods, it added, citing local authorities.

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, sweeping away cars and cutting off many roads in surrounding areas, as rescue efforts continued, it reported.

Reuters

