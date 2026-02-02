Britain adds 11 designations under its Iran sanctions regime

Britain on Monday added 11 new designations under its Iran sanctions regime, including 10 individuals and one entity, according to a notice on the government's website.



Britain's foreign office sanctioned officials and a state security body for serious human-rights violations, including the suppression of freedom of expression, restrictions on peaceful assembly and, in some cases, breaches of the right to life, the notice said.



The measures impose an asset freeze, a director disqualification sanction, and a travel ban on those designated.



Reuters