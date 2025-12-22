News
Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026
Middle East News
22-12-2025 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026
Turkey expects the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal to begin early in 2026, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday, following talks with U.S., Qatari and Egyptian officials in Miami over the weekend.
Speaking at a press conference in Damascus, Fidan said the discussions focused on obstacles to advancing the deal to its next phase, adding that the priority was for Gaza’s governance to be taken over by a Palestinian-led group.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Gaza
Ceasefire
Deal
Next
Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus
Netanyahu government moves to shut down Israel's Army Radio station
Previous
