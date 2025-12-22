Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026

22-12-2025 | 08:45
0min
Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026

Turkey expects the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal to begin early in 2026, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday, following talks with U.S., Qatari and Egyptian officials in Miami over the weekend.

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus, Fidan said the discussions focused on obstacles to advancing the deal to its next phase, adding that the priority was for Gaza’s governance to be taken over by a Palestinian-led group.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Gaza

Ceasefire

Deal

Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus
Netanyahu government moves to shut down Israel's Army Radio station
