UAE will emerge 'stronger' after war: President

Middle East News
07-03-2026 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE will emerge &#39;stronger&#39; after war: President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE will emerge 'stronger' after war: President

The United Arab Emirates will emerge "stronger" after the Middle East war, the president told Abu Dhabi TV in a rare address on Saturday, as Iran continued its retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

The UAE "is in a period of war," Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told the TV channel, but "we will emerge stronger."

AFP

Middle East News

United Arab Emirates

Middle East

Iran

Gulf

LBCI Next
Missile targeting Saudi base falls 'in uninhabited area'
UAE reports new Iran drone and missile attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-26

Saudi Arabia wants 'strong, positive' relationship with UAE after Yemen row: FM

LBCI
Middle East News
14:49

Netanyahu says Israel will carry on Iran war 'with all our force'

LBCI
World News
2026-03-06

Trump says only 'unconditional surrender' of Iran will end war

LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

Machado says will be Venezuela's president 'when the right time comes'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:49

Netanyahu says Israel will carry on Iran war 'with all our force'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:34

Israeli army says has conducted 3,400 strikes on Iran since war began

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

One person killed in Dubai by debris from aerial interception

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Lebanese Ministry of Education announces closure of public schools, advises private institutions to avoid in-person classes this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israel's Avichay Adraee issues urgent warning to residents in Zqouq El Mufdi, Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

One person killed in Dubai by debris from aerial interception

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Lebanese Army says Israeli forces carried out airborne landing near Khraibeh near Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More