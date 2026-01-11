Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar urged the European Union on Sunday to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps as a "terrorist organisation", as rights groups suspect the Islamic republic of using violence against protesters.



Saar said on X that he told visiting German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt "that now is the time to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation within the European Union".



"This has long been Germany's position, and today the importance of this matter is clear to all," Saar added.



AFP