Egypt signs renewable energy deals worth $1.8 billion

Egypt has signed renewable energy deals worth a combined $1.8 billion, state TV reported on Sunday.



Among the deals were contracts with Norwegian renewable energy developer Scatec (SCATC.OL), opens new tab and China's Sungrow.



Egypt hopes to have renewable energy reach 42% of its electricity generation mix by 2030, but officials say the goal will be at risk without more international support.



The first project will be the construction by Scatec of a solar energy plant to generate electricity and energy storage stations in Upper Egypt's Minya, an Egyptian cabinet statement said.



