Hundreds protest near US embassy in Baghdad over Trump interference: AFP

Several hundred people protested near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to end all support to Iraq if the country's main candidate for the premiership, Nouri al-Maliki, took the post, an AFP journalist said.



Protesters gathered near Baghdad's Green Zone, where the U.S. embassy is located, chanting "Yes for Maliki," while some burned a poster bearing the image of Trump and an American flag, the journalist said.



AFP



