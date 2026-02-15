European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Sunday she felt that EU governments were not ready to give Ukraine a date for membership despite a demand to do so from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



Zelenskiy repeated on Saturday that he needed a date as part of security guarantees for a final peace package with Russia.



"My feeling is that the member states are not ready to give a concrete date," Kallas told a panel at the Munich Security Conference. "There's a lot of work to be done."



Reuters