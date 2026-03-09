UK prosecutors charge man with crimes against humanity linked to 2011 Syria protests

09-03-2026
UK prosecutors charge man with crimes against humanity linked to 2011 Syria protests
UK prosecutors charge man with crimes against humanity linked to 2011 Syria protests

British prosecutors charged a UK-resident man with crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Syria, linked to his role quelling demonstrations in April 2011, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said on Monday.

"The 58-year-old man, who now lives in the UK, has been charged in relation to his time working in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence (AFI) in Damascus," the London-based CTP said.

Police said he was accused of multiple counts of murder as a crime against humanity as well as torture, in the "first prosecution of its kind in the UK".

AFP

