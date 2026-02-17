News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australia rules out helping families of IS militants leave Syrian camp
World News
17-02-2026 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Australia rules out helping families of IS militants leave Syrian camp
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his government would not help Australians in a Syrian camp holding families of suspected Islamic State militants return home, with the government open to prosecutions if they make it back.
"We have a very firm view that we won't be providing assistance or repatriation," Albanese told ABC News.
Thirty-four Australians released on Monday from a camp in northern Syria were returned to the detention center due to "technical reasons," two sources told Reuters on Monday.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Australia
Families
IS
Militants
Syria
Camp
Islamic State
Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-16
Thirty four Australians released from Syrian camp holding IS-affiliated families
Middle East News
2026-02-16
Thirty four Australians released from Syrian camp holding IS-affiliated families
0
Middle East News
2026-01-20
US-led coalition negotiating handover of al-Hawl camp: Syrian sources
Middle East News
2026-01-20
US-led coalition negotiating handover of al-Hawl camp: Syrian sources
0
World News
2025-12-27
US strikes targeted IS militants, Lakurawa jihadists: Nigerian government
World News
2025-12-27
US strikes targeted IS militants, Lakurawa jihadists: Nigerian government
0
Middle East News
07:13
Syria starts evacuating IS-linked Al-Hol camp: officials to AFP
Middle East News
07:13
Syria starts evacuating IS-linked Al-Hol camp: officials to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks
0
World News
11:44
Murder probe opened in death of French far-right activist: Prosecutor
World News
11:44
Murder probe opened in death of French far-right activist: Prosecutor
0
World News
09:03
India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance
World News
09:03
India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance
0
World News
07:53
Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza
World News
07:53
Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
As wage demands return, Lebanon’s finance minister recalls the cost of 2017
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
As wage demands return, Lebanon’s finance minister recalls the cost of 2017
0
World News
2025-12-08
Germany's Merz says 'sceptical' about some details of US plan for Ukraine
World News
2025-12-08
Germany's Merz says 'sceptical' about some details of US plan for Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
2
Lebanon News
04:21
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
Lebanon News
04:21
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
3
Lebanon Economy
15:05
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
Lebanon Economy
15:05
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
4
Lebanon News
09:54
Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:54
Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?
6
Lebanon News
12:11
Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:11
Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
12:01
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months
Lebanon News
12:01
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months
8
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More