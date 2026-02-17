Australia rules out helping families of IS militants leave Syrian camp

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his government would not help Australians in a Syrian camp holding families of suspected Islamic State militants return home, with the government open to prosecutions if they make it back.



"We have a very firm view that we won't be providing assistance or repatriation," Albanese told ABC News.



Thirty-four Australians released on Monday from a camp in northern Syria were returned to the detention center due to "technical reasons," two sources told Reuters on Monday.





