Australia rules out helping families of IS militants leave Syrian camp

17-02-2026 | 03:39



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his government would not help Australians in a Syrian camp holding families of suspected Islamic State militants return home, with the government open to prosecutions if they make it back.

"We have a very firm view that we won't be providing assistance or repatriation," Albanese told ABC News.

Thirty-four Australians released on Monday from a camp in northern Syria were returned to the detention center due to "technical reasons," two sources told Reuters on Monday.


Reuters
 

