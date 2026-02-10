Kremlin says no date yet for next round of Ukraine talks

10-02-2026 | 04:54
Kremlin says no date yet for next round of Ukraine talks
Kremlin says no date yet for next round of Ukraine talks

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was no date set yet for the next round of peace talks on Ukraine, but said the negotiations were likely to happen soon.

Russia, Ukraine and the United States met last week in Abu Dhabi for a second round of trilateral talks. They yielded no major breakthrough though 314 prisoners of war were exchanged, the first such swap since October.

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Peace

Ukraine

Negotiations

