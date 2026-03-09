An airstrike hit a base of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi near the northern city of Mosul on Monday, according to two officials from the former paramilitary organization now integrated into the country's regular forces.



One of the officials blamed the strike on the United States, saying it hit a base in the Bartella area of Iraq's Nineveh province.



Since the start of the Middle East war, there have been multiple strikes on bases of the Hashed, an umbrella organization of armed groups, many of which have strong ties to Iran.







