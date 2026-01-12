Iran fighting 'war against terrorists', parliament speaker tells Tehran rally

Iran's parliament speaker on Monday described the response to a protest wave that has gripped the Islamic republic as a "war against terrorists," as he addressed a vast pro-government rally in Tehran.



Iran is fighting a "four-front war," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, listing economic war, psychological war, "military war" with the United States and Israel and "today a war against terrorists."



"The great Iranian nation has never allowed the enemy to achieve its goals," he said, flanked by the slogans "Death to Israel, Death to America" in Persian, and vowing the Iranian military would teach U.S. President Donald Trump "an unforgettable lesson" in case of a new attack.







AFP