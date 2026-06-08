Abdullah al-Naimi to LBCI: If Israel continues targeting Beirut, Yemeni armed forces will continue operations and maintain ban on Israeli navigation

Middle East News
08-06-2026 | 10:36
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Abdullah al-Naimi to LBCI: If Israel continues targeting Beirut, Yemeni armed forces will continue operations and maintain ban on Israeli navigation
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Abdullah al-Naimi to LBCI: If Israel continues targeting Beirut, Yemeni armed forces will continue operations and maintain ban on Israeli navigation

A member of Yemen’s Ansar Allah political bureau,Abdullah al-Naimi, said Yemeni armed forces have not closed the Bab al-Mandab Strait but have imposed a ban specifically on Israeli shipping, which he said would be treated as military targets, not international maritime traffic.

In remarks to LBCI, al-Naimi said the United States remains able to pass through the area and that no measures have been taken against it so far.

He added that the maritime ban on Israel is not limited to Bab al-Mandab but extends to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Al-Naimi said the restriction on Israeli shipping had been in place during the war and was lifted during the ceasefire period, but that it contributed to the complete shutdown of the port of Eilat and caused significant economic losses to Israel.

He said Yemen retains additional escalation options that have not yet been used and will be implemented gradually depending on the level of Israeli escalation.

“If Israel continues to target Beirut and the Lebanese people, Yemeni armed forces will continue their operations and maintain the ban on Israeli navigation, even if Iranian operations stop,” al-Naimi said.

Middle East News

al-Naimi

LBCI:

Israel

continues

targeting

Beirut,

Yemeni

armed

forces

continue

operations

maintain

Israeli

navigation

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