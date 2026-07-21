Houthis warn shipping companies to avoid Saudi ports

Shipping companies should not load or discharge cargo at Saudi Arabian ports and such activity may result in being targeted "in any location" by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia, according to an email sent to companies by the Houthis.



The Houthis on Monday declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the United States in its war with Iran and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf.



"Vessels are banned from loading or discharging cargo at or from any Saudi ⁠ports," the July 20 email said, which was received by multiple shipping companies.



"We strongly recommend that your company exercise due diligence and the utmost care in all its dealings,” according to the email, which was sent to the companies in the industry and seen by Reuters.



The new conditions came into force at 1201 GMT on July 20, the email said.



"Any such activity would expose the violating vessels to sanctions," according to the email, which was sent by the Houthis’ Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC).







Reuters