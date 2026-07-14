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Explosions heard in Bahrain: AFP
Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 02:36
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Explosions heard in Bahrain: AFP
Explosions were heard in the Bahraini capital on Tuesday morning, an AFP journalist said, after sirens sounded for the third time since dawn.
Bahrain's defense ministry had warned on X that "sirens have been set off, we urge citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place." It came hours after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out missile and drone strikes on the Gulf kingdom.
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