Oman says Hormuz talks 'positive' but warns against attacks on ships

Middle East News
08-08-2026 | 10:23
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Oman says Hormuz talks &#39;positive&#39; but warns against attacks on ships
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Oman says Hormuz talks 'positive' but warns against attacks on ships

Oman said Saturday that negotiations with Iran about the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz were "positive and constructive," but warned against repeated attacks on shipping as Tehran pressed its blockade of the vital waterway.

Oman's foreign ministry condemned "repeated attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," without naming Iran. It added that "ongoing negotiations regarding navigation arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz are proceeding in a positive and constructive atmosphere," and urged against any actions that might jeopardise the progress.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Oman

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

Tehran

Blockade

Ship struck by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: British maritime agency
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