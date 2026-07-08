Explosions heard in Bahrain after air raid sirens: AFP

Middle East News
08-07-2026 | 01:30
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Explosions heard in Bahrain after air raid sirens: AFP
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Explosions heard in Bahrain after air raid sirens: AFP

Several explosions rang out across Bahrain on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent said, after authorities sounded air raid sirens to warn of an attack.

"Loud" blasts were heard in the north of the island state, the correspondent said, in the first incident since Bahrain reported intercepting Iranian drones and missiles on June 28.

AFP 

Middle East News

Explosions

Bahrain

Attack

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